Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 13,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,420. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.7612 dividend. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

