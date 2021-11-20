WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.23

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 1476558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $6,251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

