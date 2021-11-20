Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 467,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.