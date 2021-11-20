Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.Woodward also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.950 EPS.

WWD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.17. The company had a trading volume of 539,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,212. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

