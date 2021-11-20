Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Woodward also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.55-$3.95 EPS.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. Woodward has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

