Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.46.

Workday stock opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 52 week low of $204.86 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

