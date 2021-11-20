Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.46.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $286.60 on Tuesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,339,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

