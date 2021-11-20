Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $360.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.46.

Shares of WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Workday by 138.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 281,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Workday by 221.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,896,000 after buying an additional 135,521 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

