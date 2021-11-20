WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of WW International stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.