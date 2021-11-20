XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

XPEL opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,000 shares of company stock worth $34,174,290. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 20.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 20.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $1,156,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in XPEL by 61.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

