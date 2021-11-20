xSigma (SIG) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xSigma has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. xSigma has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $90,374.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00220209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00089238 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

xSigma Profile

xSigma (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 13,710,333 coins and its circulating supply is 9,124,668 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling xSigma

