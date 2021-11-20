Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.10. 695,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem has a one year low of $93.66 and a one year high of $138.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

