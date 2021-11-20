Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s share price was down 5.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 1,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Specifically, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,776,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $792.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

