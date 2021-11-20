Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Issues Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 3,251,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth $106,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yatsen by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,067,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

