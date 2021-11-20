Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

