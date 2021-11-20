YFValue (YFV) Trading 29% Lower This Week

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00219803 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00090184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.