Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Yiren Digital worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

YRD opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.25 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

