Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA boosted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,641.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 236,183 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

