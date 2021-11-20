Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post $66.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the lowest is $65.67 million. Alphatec posted sales of $43.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $235.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.92 million to $235.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.12 million, with estimates ranging from $283.16 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. 509,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,347. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,791 shares of company stock worth $907,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphatec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

