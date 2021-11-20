Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce sales of $326.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.63 million to $354.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.42 million to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. 2,345,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,637. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 665,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

