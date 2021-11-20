Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce sales of $179.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $181.56 million. Repligen reported sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $663.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $794.62 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,675 shares of company stock valued at $14,874,456 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.89. The stock had a trading volume of 325,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,331. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 135.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.00.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

