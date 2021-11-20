Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.11. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 4,241,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000,650. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

