Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,684,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

TBBK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.54. 344,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,792. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

