Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post sales of $53.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.59 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $163.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 45,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.77. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

