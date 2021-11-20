Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $158.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 245,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.