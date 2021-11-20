Zacks: Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $0.12. aTyr Pharma posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 51.7% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 179,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 61,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 243.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIFE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 300,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

