Zacks: Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 131,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,040. The company has a market cap of $376.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.19. AXT has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AXT by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AXT by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in AXT by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

