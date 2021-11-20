Zacks: Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.30 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,542,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,213. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

