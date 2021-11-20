Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $54.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.49 million to $58.70 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,345. The firm has a market cap of $297.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.