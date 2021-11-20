Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.52. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 879.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,669,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,392,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

