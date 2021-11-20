Zacks: Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce sales of $238.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.60 million. Rogers reported sales of $210.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $940.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.06. 977,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,821. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.76. Rogers has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $273.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

