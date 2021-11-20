Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after buying an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,917,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,131,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

