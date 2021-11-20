Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after buying an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,917,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,131,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.