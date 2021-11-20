Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post $2.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $4.00 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $8.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 264,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,296. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $195.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of -0.07.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beam Global by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Beam Global by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

