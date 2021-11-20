Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.60). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.46) to ($6.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($5.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 189,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $8,624,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $1,235,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

