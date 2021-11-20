Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.34 Million

Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post sales of $692.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $687.60 million to $697.50 million. DexCom reported sales of $568.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $641.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom has a 1-year low of $311.01 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.55 and a 200 day moving average of $488.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,069.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,334 shares of company stock valued at $22,073,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,387,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

