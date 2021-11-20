Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.15. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.31. 1,979,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

