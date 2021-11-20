Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02).
PYCR traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.57. 216,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,488. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
