Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.35). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

PNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $17,110,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $19,225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $18,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

