Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.35). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $17,110,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $19,225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $18,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.
