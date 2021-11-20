Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report sales of $123.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.04 million. Rambus posted sales of $98.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $450.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. 1,291,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

