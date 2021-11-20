Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,935. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $271.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

