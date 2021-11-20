Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.90. Middleby reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.66. The stock had a trading volume of 201,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.68. Middleby has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

