Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 1,829,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,697. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

