Zacks: Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $0.89. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $41.94. 553,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,878. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after buying an additional 237,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after buying an additional 655,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,101,000 after buying an additional 157,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.