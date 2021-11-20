Zacks: Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.22). CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTIC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 989,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,680. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

