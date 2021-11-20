Zacks: Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to announce sales of $97.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Points International reported sales of $56.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $358.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $372.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $253.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 1.52. Points International has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Points International worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.