Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post $63.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.98 million. Repay reported sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $220.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $298.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Repay by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 435,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 473,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. Repay has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

