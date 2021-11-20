Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to announce sales of $20.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $69.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.05 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $83.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000.

VLN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 68,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,936. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

