Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Hold

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $34.25 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

