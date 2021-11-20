Zacks Investment Research Downgrades enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

NASDAQ:NVNO opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. enVVeno Medical has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in enVVeno Medical by 483.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 75.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

