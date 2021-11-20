Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “
Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Kore Group Company Profile
